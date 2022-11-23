Hip hop artist Oddisee brings his high octane rap style along with the tight, funky and jazzy band Good Compny to Eugene’s WOW Hall Nov. 29. Oddisee and his group combines ’70s R&B and funk music with early ’90s and ’00s hip-hop elements that creates an explosive hip hop sound, reminiscent of The Roots. Oddisee is on the road to support his newest album, To What End, which releases Jan. 20. Recording this album, he tells Eugene Weekly, was different to his past work. Being on the road while writing previous work, he’d receive immediate feedback from shows about the songs, a way for him to adjust the song before recording it. Spending more time at home because of COVID-19 over the past few years, writing and recording the new album meant relying on his songwriting instincts. Read more of EW’s interview with Oddisee at EugeneWeekly.com.

Oddisee and Good Compny performs WOW Hall 7:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.