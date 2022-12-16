Where to Get Warm

For some of us freezing temperatures an inconvenience, for others who don’t have a place to go get warm, it can be a matter of life and death.
On Friday, Dec. 16, lows are predicted to be in the 20s so the Egan Warming Centers are open. They are not open Saturday, Dec. 17 and emails from the organization warn they are low on volunteers, which can lead to unsafe situations. To volunteer and help keep your fellow community members warm, go to the Egan website. There is a training for new volunteers 10:30 am, Dec. 17 with in-person and Zoom options.
Lane County Human Services has compiled an extensive list of places to get warm in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Florence and Oakridge. In addition to Egan, the Eugene Mission also additional space open during inclement weather, and Cottage Grove also has warming shelter space for freezing nights.
EUGENE
Amazon Community Center
9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday
2700 Hilyard St.
Petersen Barn
9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday
870 Berntzen Rd.
Hilyard Community Center
9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday
2580 Hilyard St.
Sheldon Community Center
8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday
2445 Willakenzie Rd.
Campbell Community Center
8:30 am to 7 pm Mondays
8:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday
155 High St.
Downtown Eugene Library
10 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday
10 am to 6 pm Friday through Sunday
100 W. 10th Ave.
Bethel Branch Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
Noon to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday
1990 Echo Hollow Rd.
Sheldon Branch Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
Noon to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday
1566 Coburg Rd.
St. Vincent de Paul Service Station
Open 7 days a week, 8:30am to 5pm
456 Hwy 99
Open 7 days a week, 8:30 am to 5 pm
St Vincent de Paul’s 1st Place Family Center
Open 7 days a week, 9 am to 5:30 pm
1995 Amazon Pkwy
Looking Glass New Roads Center (Youth and Young Adults up through age 24)
8:30 am to 8:30 pm 7 days a week
941 W. 7th Ave.
Eugene Mission
Additional space available during Inclement Weather Protocol. Activates at 30 and below. Ideal entry time between 4 and 5 pm, but people will not be turned away if there is space that night.
1542 W 1st Ave
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Public Library (inside City Hall)
12 pm to 7 pm Monday and Thursday
10 am to 7 pm Tuesday
10 am to 6 pm Wednesday
10 am to 5 pm Friday
10 am to 3 pm Saturday
225 5th St., Springfield
Willamalane Adult Activity Center
8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday
215 W. C St., Springfield
Bob Keefer Center
8 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday
8 am to 5 pm Saturday
12 pm to 5 pm Sunday
250 S. 32nd St., Springfield
Catholic Community Services OASIS (Drop-In Day Center)
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8 am-4 pm
Wednesday 8 am-6 pm
1175 G St., Springfield
Clients must enroll in OASIS first, 541-345-3628 ext. 390 or OASIS@ccslc.org (Pets not allowed)
COTTAGE GROVE
Cottage Grove Community Center
Open Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm
700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove Beds For Freezing Nights
Open for registration 7 to 10 pm, morning check out is 7:30 am
Locations subject to change but posted on the website
https://communitysharing.org/?
FLORENCE
Florence Cold Weather Shelter
Shuttle busses run 5 to 6 pm
2135 19th St., Florence
Pick up sites at Siuslaw Library, Safeway, Linda’s Laundry Mat
Motels available on activation nights for families with minors and individuals with mobility issues
541-997-4444 (SOS after hours)
541-997-6600 (Shelter)
Helping Hands (Soup Kitchen)
10am to 2pm Monday through Friday
2135 19th St., Florence
Siuslaw Public Library
10 am to 6 pm Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
10 am to 8 pm Tuesday and Wednesday
1 to 5 pm Saturday
1460 9th St., Florence
OAKRIDGE
Oakridge Warming Shelter/ Greenwaters Park Community Center
6 am to 7 am (overnight)
48362 OR-58, Oakridge
Activates at 32 degrees and lower
Veneta
Veneta Warming Shelter/Fern Ridge Community Services
25133 East Broadway Ave., Veneta
Activates at 29 degrees and below