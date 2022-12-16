Where to Get Warm

For some of us freezing temperatures an inconvenience, for others who don’t have a place to go get warm, it can be a matter of life and death.

On Friday, Dec. 16, lows are predicted to be in the 20s so the Egan Warming Centers are open. They are not open Saturday, Dec. 17 and emails from the organization warn they are low on volunteers, which can lead to unsafe situations. To volunteer and help keep your fellow community members warm, go to the Egan website. There is a training for new volunteers 10:30 am, Dec. 17 with in-person and Zoom options.

Lane County Human Services has compiled an extensive list of places to get warm in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Florence and Oakridge. In addition to Egan, the Eugene Mission also additional space open during inclement weather, and Cottage Grove also has warming shelter space for freezing nights.

EUGENE

Amazon Community Center

9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday

2700 Hilyard St.

Petersen Barn

9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday

870 Berntzen Rd.

Hilyard Community Center

9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday

2580 Hilyard St.

Sheldon Community Center

8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday

2445 Willakenzie Rd.

Campbell Community Center

8:30 am to 7 pm Mondays

8:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday

155 High St.

Downtown Eugene Library

10 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday

10 am to 6 pm Friday through Sunday

100 W. 10th Ave.

Bethel Branch Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Noon to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday

1990 Echo Hollow Rd.

Sheldon Branch Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Noon to 8 pm Tuesday, Closed on Sunday

1566 Coburg Rd.

St. Vincent de Paul Service Station

Open 7 days a week, 8:30am to 5pm

456 Hwy 99

Open 7 days a week, 8:30 am to 5 pm

St Vincent de Paul’s 1st Place Family Center

Open 7 days a week, 9 am to 5:30 pm

1995 Amazon Pkwy

Looking Glass New Roads Center (Youth and Young Adults up through age 24)

8:30 am to 8:30 pm 7 days a week

941 W. 7th Ave.

Eugene Mission

Additional space available during Inclement Weather Protocol. Activates at 30 and below. Ideal entry time between 4 and 5 pm, but people will not be turned away if there is space that night.

1542 W 1st Ave

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Public Library (inside City Hall)

12 pm to 7 pm Monday and Thursday

10 am to 7 pm Tuesday

10 am to 6 pm Wednesday

10 am to 5 pm Friday

10 am to 3 pm Saturday

225 5th St., Springfield

Willamalane Adult Activity Center

8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday

215 W. C St., Springfield

Bob Keefer Center

8 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday

8 am to 5 pm Saturday

12 pm to 5 pm Sunday

250 S. 32nd St., Springfield

Catholic Community Services OASIS (Drop-In Day Center)

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8 am-4 pm

Wednesday 8 am-6 pm

1175 G St., Springfield

Clients must enroll in OASIS first, 541-345-3628 ext. 390 or OASIS@ccslc.org (Pets not allowed)

COTTAGE GROVE

Cottage Grove Community Center

Open Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm

700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove Beds For Freezing Nights

Open for registration 7 to 10 pm, morning check out is 7:30 am

Locations subject to change but posted on the website

https://communitysharing.org/? page_id=723

FLORENCE

Florence Cold Weather Shelter

Shuttle busses run 5 to 6 pm

2135 19th St., Florence

Pick up sites at Siuslaw Library, Safeway, Linda’s Laundry Mat

Motels available on activation nights for families with minors and individuals with mobility issues

541-997-4444 (SOS after hours)

541-997-6600 (Shelter)

Helping Hands (Soup Kitchen)

10am to 2pm Monday through Friday

2135 19th St., Florence

Siuslaw Public Library

10 am to 6 pm Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

10 am to 8 pm Tuesday and Wednesday

1 to 5 pm Saturday

1460 9th St., Florence

OAKRIDGE

Oakridge Warming Shelter/ Greenwaters Park Community Center

6 am to 7 am (overnight)

48362 OR-58, Oakridge

Activates at 32 degrees and lower

Veneta

Veneta Warming Shelter/Fern Ridge Community Services

25133 East Broadway Ave., Veneta

Activates at 29 degrees and below