To boldly explore kinks and fetishes, to cross into unknown space and revel in orgasmic fantasies, Dan Savage’s 2023 HUMP! Film Festival comes to Eugene this weekend for a two-day run at Broadway Metro. The HUMP! tour is a collection of 22 sex-positive, erotic short films, made and starring people who are not porn stars but who want to be just that for this festival. Curated by Savage — columnist, podcaster and champion of all things sex-positive — the festival has titles including Ronald McBottoms for Some McDicken, Cum As You Are, Ménage à Fromage, The Boy with the Tighty Whities and Feast of Fantasy. The films, as you would expect from Savage, run the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, colors, genders, kinks and fetishes. While there is a streaming option through May, this year’s festival will have a larger in-person presence than it has since 2019, and audience members can choose their favorite entries such as Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor and Best in Show. You may learn something, too. I know I do when I read the Savage Love column in EW each week.

Screenings for Dan Savage’s 2023 HUMP! Film Festival are 6:30 pm and 9 pm Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at Broadway Metro, 888 Willamette Street. Tickets and lineup information are at BroadwayMetro.com. $20 for each session. Streaming information is at HumpFilmFest.com.

