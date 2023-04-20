COVID Shuts Down ‘Cat Lady’

Performances of the Jen Ferro comedy Cat Lady have been canceled at Very Little Theatre after several cast members tested positive for COVID, the theater said on Thursday, April 20.

Kathy LaMontagne, who plays Miss Priss in the VLT production, posted on Facebook late on Wednesday, April 19, that the production had been halted. “This is so sad since we were completely sold out,” she wrote.

Ron Evans, VLT’s executive director, confirmed the report Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, it is true,” he writes in an email. “Up until a couple of hours ago we were hoping to have an alternative date to offer people. But that is still being worked on, so we are proceeding with letting people know that in this case, the show can’t go on.”

Several cast members came down with COVID after the performance on Sunday, April 16, Evans says. In a letter to VLT patrons, he writes, “The cast, crew and staff continue to work to see when we might be able to bring the show back to our stage in the coming weeks and months, but no date has yet been set.”

Ticket holders should contact the box office at boxoffice@thevlt.com or 541-344-7751 to receive credit towards seats for the musical Xanadu, which opens May 12, Evans says in the letter.

Cat Lady was being performed in VLT’s small Stage Left theater, where it was to have run through Sunday, April 23.