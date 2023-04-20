Ladies and gentlemen, it appears our nation has yet another yawning rift amongst its clans, a gaping divide for which, it seems, no bridge can be built to connect these camps and make peace. As always, people gather on social media to trade snarky missives about the other. Are you a Goose fan or a Phish fan? “I know this topic has been beaten to death,” one post on Reddit notes, which goes on to club to death even more the topic of why some old-school Phish fans hate on Goose. The arguments are fun to comb through because Goose — the Connecticut-based jam band that was formed in 2014 and has truly taken the music world by storm since its inaugural album, moon cabin, was released in 2016 — makes a stop at McDonald Theatre on April 25. The show sold out fast (very fast), and if you weren’t able to snag a ticket, don’t despair. Goose flies back to Oregon in September for the Cascade Equinox Festival in Redmond. Hopefully, there will by then be peace between fans of Goose and Phish.

Goose plays at 8 pm Tuesday, April 25, at the sold-out McDonald Theatre. The band returns to Oregon to play in the first ever Cascade Equinox Festival, Sept. 22 to 24, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Ticket and time information is at CascadiaEquinox.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP