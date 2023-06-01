Larry June has slowly become a major name in the West Coast rap scene, and his tour this year is bringing him to the McDonald Theatre. The Bay Area-based citrus-themed rapper (he’s been known to spray orange juice at his audience) has cooked up something new in 2023 with his latest tour, and his fans are loving it. June is touring after the release of the Great Escape, a project he worked on with Grammy Award winning producer Alan Maman, aka the Alchemist. While the Alchemist will not be in Eugene, you can expect to hear his laid-back, dreamy beats and ’60s and ’70s media samples on the tracks June will be performing on. June’s rhymes are centered around manifesting success through long-term investment and consistency, and it’s easy to see how far he’s come with this most recent album, which features Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa and more. This is one of the first stops on Larry June’s Market Run, a sprawling tour that will take June across the globe this summer.

Larry June performs 8 pm Saturday, June 3, at the McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. $35.

