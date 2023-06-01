Powerhouse Pop and Indie Darlings 

boygenius is the contemporary supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — each indie darlings under their own names. Combining forces, the three singer-songwriters harmonize over elegiac lyrics and a cinematic production.

The trio released their most recent — and highly anticipated — project, the record, to a uniquely devoted fan base, and the critically acclaimed album, with the standout track “Me & My Dog,” ended a five-year hiatus after their self-titled EP.

The album ranges from the driving and symphonic instrumentals of boygenius’s most played song “Not Strong Enough” to the stripped down and intimate three part harmonies on “Without You Without Them.”

In the years since, as all three artists grew on their own, the excitement surrounding the return of boygenius skyrocketed. In January, the group was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, replicating the magazine’s iconic 1994 Nirvana cover.

Selling out stadiums, boygenius is on tour this summer and headlines Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater July 30.

The trio is joined by powerhouse pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen and the up and coming indie rock and “tenderpunk” band illuminati hotties fronted by Sarah Tudzin. While many may recognize Jepsen from her smash hit “Call Me Maybe,” the artist’s album Emotion cemented her, in critic’s eyes, as the “queen of pop.” illuminati hotties, fresh off a tour, delivers unique pop hits like “(You’re Better) Than Ever” off Kiss Yr Frenemies and “Pool Hopping” off Let Me Do One More to honest and emotional love songs like “The Sway.”

