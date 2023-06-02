A Flurry To The Season’s Finish

A busy concert season is on the verge of winding down with a series of performances this first weekend in June that cover all music bases.

Chamber Music Amici — pianist Eunhye Grace Choi, violinist Sharon Schuman, violist Lillie Manis and cellist Steven Pologe — concludes its season with concerts Sunday, June 4, and Monday, June 5 at Wildish Theater in Springfield.

Guest violinist Sunmi Chang joins Amici for British at War, a look at England during World War II through the eyes of composers Arthur Bliss (Piano Quartet in A Minor) and Edward Elgar (Piano Quintet in A Minor).

Soromundi, Lesbian Chorus of Eugene gathers Saturday, June 3, at the Hult Center for its annual spring concert, Unite. Soromundi performs again Tuesday, June 6, with an informal concert and picnic in the courtyard at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History on the University of Oregon campus.

Brass instruments come in loud and clear on Sunday, June 4, when the Oregon Brass Society performs a free 6 pm concert at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery, and the UO Garter Band — an elite ensemble of musicians from the university’s marching band — strikes up its melodies with a 6:30 pm concert at WOW Hall.

Finally, don’t forget the kids on Sunday. The Oregon Children’s Choir will have its free season finale concert at First United Methodist Church. They are a treat to hear.

Chamber Music Amici’s British at War concerts concerts are 3 pm Sunday, June 4, and 7:30 pm, Monday, June 5, at Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield. $28-40. Soromundi, Lesbian Chorus of Eugene’s spring concert, Unite, is 7 pm Saturday, June 3, at the Hult Center. $20-25, and Soromundi’s informal concert and picnic is 6 pm Tuesday, June 6, at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Avenue. FREE with general admission to the museum. The Oregon Brass Society is at Eugene Masonic Cemetery, E. 25th Avenue and University Street, 6 pm Sunday, June 4 (FREE), and the UO Garter band performs the same day at 6:30 pm at WOW Hall, 291 E. 8th Avenue. $10, FREE with UO student ID. The Oregon Children’s Choir’s season finale concert is 4 pm at First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. FREE.