Federal Judge Ann Aiken to Retire

According to an announcement from U.S. DistrictJudge Ann Aiken, she will be retiring from active service this year, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint her replacement.

Aiken was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton and approved by the Senate in 1998. She was chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Oregon from 2009 to 2016 and was the first woman to hold that position on the Oregon court.

The announcement is below:

“In a June 9 letter to President Biden, U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken announced that she will be retiring from regular active service no later than Dec. 29, 2023, or upon the confirmation of her replacement, whichever comes first. It is her intention to continue to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge. She wrote ‘It has been my honor to serve.’ Resigning now will give President Biden the opportunity to appoint her replacement.”