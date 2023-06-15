How To Stop Minority Rule In Oregon

Jere C. Rosemeyer’s proposal of a ballot measure to amend the Oregon Constitution to make a legislative quorum a simple majority is the best idea I have heard for a long time (“Take Back The Legislature,” Letters, June 8).

A government that can be shut down on the whim of a minority can hardly be called a democracy. Quite apart from the dereliction of duty by those who think it’s optional to do the job they were elected to do, it’s embarrassing to have Oregon become national news every time the Legislature is held hostage by those who only like democracy when it goes their way.

Mervyn Duddy

Eugene

