A Trip To Eugene to Talk About the Northwest

The words flow easily. There is an intuitive sense of wonder for all that we take for granted in the Pacific Northwest as well as a journalistic drive to get to the depths of the subjects that fill the 10 essays that comprise the book.

Josephine Woolington, once an education reporter for The Register-Guard, now lives in Portland where she is an author and singer-songwriter. She will give a talk at Tsunami Books June 24 in support of her book, Where We Call Home: Lands, Seas and Skies, which was released in late 2022 by Portland State University’s Ooligan Press.

In Where We Call Home, Woolington interviews educators, Indigenous people and government specialists in the Northwest to shed light on the diverse species that are slowly disappearing from the region’s land, seas and skies. What is revealed is how all of the species in the book are intertwined with humans and how human impact on Earth is deeper and far more subtle than previously imagined.

Ramon Shiloh, an author, educator and storyteller based in Portland whose focus is on supporting Indigenous children, is the moderator.

A book talk and book signing with Josephine Woolington — author of Where We Call Home: Lands, Seas and Skies of the Pacific Northwest — is 2 to 4 pm Saturday, June 24, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. FREE.