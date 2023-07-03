Enjoy the Fourth, but Stay Cool and Help Others

It’s going to be hot out there for the Fourth of July, and Lane County Public Health reminds us all to pay attention to the heat, which is expected to be in the 90s — and to enjoy a safe holiday by keeping cool.

People at the most risk for heat-related illness are the very young and very old, athletes exercising outside, people with chronic illness or who are overweight and those who work outdoors or have a low income.

In case you need a place to escape the heat, the county is opening additional cooling centers in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove and Florence. A list of places to get cool is at LaneCountyOr.gov/cooling.

If you’re outside, protect yourself with light-colored clothing and sunscreen and try to limit your outdoor activities to early and late in the day. Drink plenty of fluids, but skip sugary drinks and alcohol. Finally, keep an eye on the thermometer.

For those in our community without shelter, First Christian Church of Eugene’s Helping Hearts Program and CAHOOTS have teamed up with Lane County Human Services to gather supplies to help the unhoused and unsheltered survive summer heatwaves.

The Helping Hearts program is seeking donations of:

Water Bottles/Jugs (disposable and reusable)

Electrolyte Packets

Spray Bottles

Sunscreen

Lip balm

Aloe gel

Personal size fans

“Goo” filled bandanas

Cooling towels

Dried fruit/trail mix

Life straws

Water filtration systems

Single serve Gatorade packets

Sweat bands

Clothing: light long sleeve shirts, breathable shirts, light shorts, visors and hats, ankle socks, flip flops, doo rags, head wraps

Day shelters structures for shading

Parasol/umbrella

Fans

Donations can be dropped off 10 am to 2 pm Monday through Thursday at First Christian Church’s Helping Hearts Program, 1166 Oak Street.

Items can also be purchased on Amazon and sent to First Christian Church at 1166 Oak Street, Eugene, OR 97401. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3QB2CSDNZ26HF?ref_=wl_share

For more information, please call the Helping Hearts Program at 541-344-1425.