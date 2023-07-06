Fossil Fuels Are So Over

A couple of weeks ago a grandmother wrote in who was concerned about her grandson’s health (“What If It’s The Gas Stove?” Letters, June 8). She questioned the safety of the family’s gas stove. Good question now that research is showing gas stoves emit — among other toxins — benzene. Benzene has been proven to cause cancer. Beyond Toxics, a local nonprofit, is currently going into folks’ homes and helping them see for themselves whether or not their stoves are leaking. Call them if you want a free test of gas stove leakage in your home.

The era of fossil fuels is ending — and none too soon for our health and safety!

Deb McGee

Eugene

