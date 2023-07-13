In Honor of the Instrument of Peace

It’s a weekend devoted to honoring the Native American flute. Professionals and amateurs — men and women who love the instrument of peace — will gather again in Elkton to do just that in the family-friendly three-day Flutestock festival July 14 through 16. Now in its sixth year, Doc Slyter, chief of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, opens the festival with a blessing Friday morning, joined by Flutestock founder Alby Thoumsin.

From there, Flutestock features headline performers Mary Youngblood of California and Rona Yellow Robe from Washington. Other notable performers at the festival include Jonny Lipford, Timothy J.P. Gomez, Paul Harvey and Oregonians Tommy Graven and Geri Littlejohn as well as didgeridoo master Pamela Mortensen from Washington. Additionally, there are performances from Aztec dancers, an all-comers open mic, jam sessions, lessons and workshops, art and crafts for sale, raffle prizes and food booths. As always, camping is available, and new this year is a shower building for overnight campers.

The three-day Flutestock festival is 9 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, and 9 am to 3 pm Sunday, July 16, at the Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Hwy 38 West in Elkton. FREE. Camping information is at FluteStock.org.