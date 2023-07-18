Cornhole for ShelterCare

ShelterCare will be hosting Bags & Brews, its first cornhole benefit event to raise money for its programs, which provide housing and behavioral health services to those at risk of homelessness and those experiencing chronic homelessness in the community.

ShelterCare’s programs include medical recuperation, short-term housing, permanent supported housing and behavioral health services all intending to help move program participants manage their own housing independence in the community.

The organization is partnering with Lane Forest Products and Kaiser Permanente Northwest to host both a competitive and recreational cornhole tournament 3pm to 6 pm Sunday, July 23.

“We created this event as a way to make an accessible opportunity for people to come together to create services for people who are experiencing homelessness,” says Alyssa Gilbert, development and communications coordinator.

Spectators are welcome and the event is free to watch. Tickets to compete and play recreationally can be found on the ShelterCare website and are priced at $50 per player for the benefit event. Team costumes are encouraged and prizes will be given to the winner of each team bracket. The event will have food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Gilbert says the event will be a fun way to bring people of all ages and from all backgrounds together in the community for a good cause, “please come on by and bring a lawn chair and some sunglasses,” she says.

Space to compete is limited so register while you can. For more information visit ShelterCare.org or contact Development@sheltercare.org.