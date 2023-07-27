Chowing Down On Chow

Thank you for the sweet reviews of two of our favorite new-ish joints (Chow!, July 20).
Krob Krua had been our go-to for authentic Thai hot spectacularities and continued to be throughout the pandemic. The new location, as described in the article, is prime and a lot more comfortable than the former spot.
And while I am a chili relleno snob of the highest order, a solid tostada will also get me every time. The chili verde tostada at the Jaguar Café, topped with a ring of salsa verde and a crown of salsa roja (it’s hot, baby!) has become my new go-to. Nice to hear of another family-run Mex establishment, as with our pals at 1960 Cocina (home of the perfect chili relleño)!
Lea Jones
Eugene