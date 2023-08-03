The Journey To Preserving History

There have been opportunities throughout the summer to pick up a free copy of the novel to read and keep as well as community conversations about the book for the past two weeks. The featured summer reading event for adults at the Eugene Public Library now reaches its climax August 6 when Diane Wilson, author of The Seed Keeper, comes to town for a free talk and book signing. The Seed Keeper is the story of four Dakota women, led by Rosalie Iron Wing, and the generational struggle of protecting their families, traditions and a precious cache of seeds through hardship and loss, war and the trauma of boarding schools. Wilson is an accomplished novelist and writer. Her memoir — Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past — won a 2006 Minnesota Book Award, and she also is the author of the award-winning non-fiction book Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life. Wilson is a Mdewakanton descendant, enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation.

Diane Wilson, author of The Seed Keeper , will give a talk followed by a book signing at 3:30 pm Sunday, August 6, at the Eugene Public Library, 100 W. 10th Avenue. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP