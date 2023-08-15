Fire and Smoke Info

Breaking Fire News

Watch Duty — a an app run by a nonprofit that “alerts you of nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts in real-time.”

Lane County’s wildfire page with information on the Bedrock, Salmon and Lookout fires.

Air Quality

Airnow.gov “a great resource for tracking air quality is the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map” LRAPA (Lane Regional Air Protection Agency) says.

Smoke Outlook —a “useful smoke and air quality resource,” according to LRAPA.

We also like Paku an app with hyper local air quality reporting.