Cause & Effect

The Cuthbert Amphitheater hosts Leihoku Fest Eugene Sept. 15. A night full of rock, reggae, island influences and more will fill the amphitheater as performers take the stage. Up from Orange County, Common Kings (pictured) headlines with their Polynesian reggae pop music. Iam Tongi, the 2023 American Idol winner from Kahuku, Hawaii, will perform as a special guest. Jakob Nowell, also known as Jakobs Castle and son of late Sublime singer, Bradley Nowell, will also make an appearance. Australian native and Polynesian artist, Sammy Johnson blends island reggae, soul and jazz and was recently added to the lineup. “We’re doing the show to highlight the Polynesian community and their voyaging spirit,” says Brenden Clement, managing member for Concert Kings Events. “Leihoku” is a Hawaiian word meaning “a lei (or wreath) of stars.” In early August, a series of wildfires burned on Maui. Homes were destroyed. Scores of lives were taken and forever changed. The island will never be the same. Hawaiian native and former Oregon football player Marcus Mariota created the Motiv8 Foundation to motivate youth through education and recreation. The foundation is collaborating with the concert to encourage donations to the Maui Strong Fund, which provides resources for the community’s needs. For every dollar donated through the Motiv8 Foundation, Leihoku Fest will match up to $25,000 through Sept. 30. The Leihoku Fest Eugene will not only fuel an entertaining night, but will also contribute to an ongoing worldwide issue. “It will be welcoming to all in a celebration of Hawaiian and Polynesian culture,” Clement says. “I really hope that they come away with a sense of ohana, and ‘ohana’ in Hawaiian means ‘family.’”

Cuthbert Amphitheater hosts Leihoku Fest Eugene Sept. 15 at 6 pm located at 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy in Alton Baker Park. Tickets are $50 online at TheCuthbert.com. Unless sold out, tickets day of show are $55 at The Cuthbert Amphitheater Box Office. Donations can be made at Motiv8Foundation.com or at the event.

