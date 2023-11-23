Respite from the Cold 

It’s going to be cold and clear this holiday weekend and Egan Warming Centers are activating on Friday, Nov. 24 and are standby for Saturday and Sunday.

The Warming Centers for this activation are:

Springfield Memorial Building, 765 A St, Springfield, accessible and animals are welcome.

Doors open 6:30 pm.

Transportation Hub at First Christian Church. 1166 Oak Street, Eugene, accessible and animals are welcome. Shuttles will run from 6 pm to midnight

Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene, accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open 6:30 pm.

South Hills at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard, Eugene. accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open 6:30 pm.

Wheeler Pavilion at Lane Events Center 796 W 13th Avenue, Eugene, accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open late at 10 pm.

Lane Transit District (LTD) is offering free rides to people going to Egan Warming Centers to get warm when the overnight temperatures look like they will dip below 30 degrees Fahrenheit through March 31.

A press release from LTD says that “people in need of transportation to a designated site may tell the bus operator their destination is the Egan Warming Center for a free ride. Free bus rides to the Egan Warming Center are only available when the sites are activated.”



Donate to support Egan Warming Center or if you’re interested in volunteering and have not attended an orientation click here to sign up.