Revisiting Black And White

Like any photographer who has been behind the camera for years — 50 years in this case — Greg Giesy has seen digital color technology evolve.

And he adapted with wonderful color work capturing nature and wildlife.

Still, the pull of black and white, Giesy’s beginnings, is strong. So at the urging of friends, Giesy went back to his roots, and the result is the exhibit Photography by Greg Giesy: Black & White — Telephoto, Wide Angle & Macro now at The O’Brien Photo Gallery through February.

“Though this is a digital photography exhibit, it takes me back to my beginnings with an all-black and white show,” Giesy says in his artist statement. “It also includes much more wide-angle landscapes and macro work than my usual large telephoto work, with 400mm to 1,000mm lenses of the past 10 years.”

Expect to see a wide array of elegant photos that capture birds, plants and landscapes.

Photography by Greg Giesy: Black & White — Telephoto, Wide Angle & Macro runs through Feb. 29 at The O’Brien Photo Gallery, 2833 Willamette St. The gallery is open 1 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday.