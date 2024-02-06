EW Benefit Alert!

Don’t call it a comeback!

No, actually you can call it that. We’re printing the paper this week, but while we are at full-steam, we are still not at full staff, and we still need a little help from our friends (please note we got LL Cool J and The Beatles in one post).

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Tracktown Pizza (EW copy editor Dan Buckwalter’s pizza of choice) will give 50% of the food purchased (whole pizzas, soup or salad) towards in-house or to-go orders. Twenty-five percent of the price of gift certificates sold also go to EW.

And looking ahead, it’s Save Eugene Weekly Weekend at 255 Madison, which will be donating $1 from every beer, wine and cider sold to Eugene Weekly for the entire weekend of Feb. 16.

We hear there will be live music, raffle baskets filled with amazing donations, photo booths and more!