Longtime Oregon state Rep. Paul Holvey retiring, Democrat Doyle Canning running

Longtime state Rep. Paul Holvey, the second-ranking Democrat in the Oregon House, plans to retire after 20 years in the House.

Holvey of Eugene announced his plans in a press release shortly after leaving the House floor on Thursday and didn’t immediately return a call. He said in his press release that he needs to focus on personal and family priorities.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve the state of Oregon,” he said. “I am so grateful for all the years of support and trust from my community to represent them in the Oregon Legislature. I also would not have been able to serve without 20 years of support, sacrifice and patience from my wife, Terrie. To all who have engaged in dialogue with me to help make decisions to better all of Oregon, I say thank you. It has been a rewarding experience, and I’m grateful to House District 8 for the opportunity.”

Holvey, a former carpenters union representative, hails from a deeply Democratic district based in Eugene. He overwhelmingly beat back a recall attempt last fall from United Food and Commercial Workers 555, the union that represents Oregon grocery workers, with 90% of voters choosing to keep him in office.

Candidates have until March 12 to file for office, and one Eugene Democrat is already interested. Doyle Canning, an attorney and community organizer who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional District in 2022 and now works as legislative director for Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, confirmed to the Capital Chronicle that she’ll run for the newly open seat.

“​​I am a proud progressive from Eugene and ready to carry forward the priorities that Representative Holvey has brought to Salem so consistently over the last 20 years, to be a champion for union rights and working families, for our climate and environment and for a responsive and more accountable government,” Canning said.

She praised Holvey’s 20 years of service for Eugene, calling him a steadfast supporter of labor and the environment.

Canning said she’s entering the race with support from Pham, former state Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, and Eugene City Councilor Lyndsie Leech.

