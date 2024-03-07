It’s Raining Cats and Dogs

Watch “fascinating felines who share our lives, creating a shared audience experience that inspires, educates and entertains” on the big screen at NY Cat Film Festival’s showings at the Art House March 11 to 17, according to the festival’s website. The 17 short films range from one to 17 minutes long including Cat Knows You Act I, directed by Michael Pickering; A Cat Called Rumi, directed by Diana Rousseau and Seen at Last, directed by Kim Best, a recipient of the 2022 NY Cat Film Festival Visionary Award. Feral cat love, wild daydreams, cat napping and more are just a few topics that these films cover. If you’re more of a dog person, don’t worry. The NY Dog Film Festival is showing at the Art House March 12 to 16. “Celebrate the bond between dogs and people around the world, as seen through the work of brilliant filmmakers.” These furry companions’ stories unfold with time travel, Hurricane Maria, courtroom testimonies and more appear in 13 short films ranging from two to 23 minutes. MacGregor The Scot, directed by Robert J. Stritch; Deborah, directed by Anne K. Fergerson and The Missing Piece (Czech Republic), directed by Luis Madrid are just a few of those films. With each ticket purchased, 10 percent goes to a local animal welfare nonprofit in which the festival is located. The Greenhill Humane Society is the beneficiary for both cat and dog film festivals. Whether you love the chill vibe of a feline or a chaotic canine, head to the Art House for these films.

The NY Cat Film Festival is 6:30 pm, March 11; 5 pm, March 13; 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, March 14 and 2:15 pm, March 17. The NY Dog Film Festival is 6:30 pm, March 12; 12 pm and 5pm, March 14 and 2 pm, March 16. Tickets are $7-10 at EugeneArtHouse.com. All showings are at the Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave. More info at CatFilmFestival.com and DogFilmFestival.com.

