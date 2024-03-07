Storytelling on the Big Screen

Take a ride on an emotional and psychological rollercoaster with the film A Great Divide, directed by Emmy winner Jean Shim, showing at the Art House March 8. This film, which stars Ken Jeong of Community fame, tackles the racism and xenophobia that Asian Americans face while also covering immigrant sacrifices and generational burdens. The film kicks off the 19th annual DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of Oregon. This year’s tagline is “Seeds of Kinship” with an image of a dandelion and its seeds blowing in the wind. “Part of that idea was the journey of immigrants, and they traveled across the ocean where the seeds were planted,” says Susan Hirata, programming director. “It reflects the kind of wisdom and warmth that nourish future generations.”

Photographic Justice – The Corky Lee Story

The following day Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story, directed by Jennifer Takaki, is showing along with eight other films. The story of photographer Corky Lee unfolds as he blends art and politics by documenting the Asian American experience. Then on Sunday, Unbroken Ties, directed by Graham Streeter and Grace Swe Zin Htaik, takes audience members through a Burmese orphan’s journey in America. Throughout the day, seven more films are shown. More than 60 filmmakers are traveling to Eugene for post-screening Q&As. The festival doesn’t end there. Virtual screenings of 22 films are available from March 11 to 17. “If you come and support the sharing of these stories, that is making a difference. That is helping us promote understanding and build community,” says Pamela Quan, executive director. “It’s one of the best-kept secrets in Eugene.”

Unbroken Ties

A Great Divide is 6 pm, March 8 with two showings in theater 1 and 2. Tickets are $20. Films March 9 run from 11 am to 9 pm. Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story is 6 pm, March 9. Tickets are $12 to $13 for Saturday screenings. Films March 10 run from 11 am to 6 pm. Unbroken Ties is 5:45 pm, March 10. Tickets are $12 to $20 for Sunday screenings. Tickets and more information on the virtual screenings are available at DisOrient2024.eventive.org. All showings are at the Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave.

