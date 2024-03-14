Gear up for events all weekend with green flooding the streets and the luck of the Irish. Spend your Friday night getting your groove on while learning a traditional Irish social dance at Amazon Community Center for the Céili Saint Patrick’s Day Dance. All ages are welcome; ages 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Then on Saturday, Viking Brewing West hosts St. Paddy’s Celebration with Irish balladeer Tom Threlkeld, Irish tunes from the Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band and Americana with an Irish twist from Bake Club. Don’t forget to grab some corned beef and cabbage from the Viking Food Truck. Stop by beergarden for a performance of Eugene’s only CLRG accredited Irish Dance School, Blackthorn Academy of Irish Dance. CLRG is An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, the Irish Dancing Commission. Can’t make it? Don’t worry — Blackthorn also performs on Sunday at The PublicHouse. Celebrate the last day of the weekend hopping around to different venues, such as McShane’s for St. Patrick’s Celebration with all-day food specials and bagpipes every two hours from 4 pm to 10 pm. Stop by for more Irish tunes at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner hosted by Viking Brewing Southtowne Pub with David Helfand and the Majestic Ensemble blending original multi-cultural inspired music with inspirations derived from the Celtic lands, Middle East and more. If you’re interested in walking or running with an Irish twist, then the Lucky Clover 5K at Alton Baker Park is for you with three race options, 5K Trail, 5K Road, or 10K Road/Trail. Check out the What’s Happening calendar for more events.

Céili Saint Patrick’s Day Dance is 7 pm March 15 at the Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard St., FREE. St. Paddy’s Celebration is 5 pm March 16 at Viking Brewing West, 520 Commercial St., Unit F. Blackthorn Academy of Irish Dance is 6:30 March 16 at beergarden, 777 West 6th Ave, and 3 pm March 17 at The PublicHouse, 418 A St., Springfield, FREE. St. Patrick’s Celebration is all day at McShane’s, 86495 College View Rd., with bagpipes starting at 4 pm. St. Patrick’s Day Dinner is 5:30 pm at Viking Brewing Southtowne Pub, 2490 Willamette St. Lucky Clover 5K is 5:30 pm at Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Rd., $35 for adults, $30 for youth 17 & under at Level32Racing.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP