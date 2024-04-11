Books Galore

Each year, starting in 1979, the Giant Book Sale takes gently used books and resells them to community members. This weekend the event is hosted at the Lane Events Center Performance Hall. This all-volunteer project is courtesy of Friends of Eugene Public Library (FEPL). Proceeds support the library’s activities and events such as Summer Reading Books and children and teens programs. Browse through the organized areas with all types of paperbacks, hardcovers and genres ranging from fiction and nonfiction to bestsellers. Look out for DVDs, audiobooks and more. “It’s very much a community event,” says Linda Ague, FEPL president. “It’s a wonderful recycling time.” Most books are at the bargain price of $2, but some are priced higher depending on quality. Bring your own bag or box to fill with your new favorite reads. “When people come to the book sale, it’s like a treasure trove of all of these wonderful books and DVDs and materials,” says Angela Ocaña, the library’s new director. “And you get to support the library with every purchase that you do.”

The Giant Book Sale is 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, April 13 and 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, April 14 at Lane Events Center Performance Hall, 796 W. 13th Avenue. Admission and parking are free. Books start at $2. Members of FEPL have early access opportunities. Become a member at FriendsEugeneLibrary.org. More info at Eugene-OR.gov.

