Celebrating Earth

All around town Earth Day events are happening

Mother nature — in all its glory — is globally celebrated every year on April 22. Events pop up near and far to support environmental protection. Discover the difference electric cars can make to the planet at the Earth Day Electric Vehicle Show happening at the Saint Thomas Episcopal Church Saturday, April 20. You can also spend your Saturday morning at the Oregon Spring Cleanup for Alton Baker Park. Then stop by Mind-Full Meadows for Family Earth Day and enjoy activities from water coloring and hiking to mud creations and goats. Spend some time at the Billion New Finds — Barter Faire and Earth Day Celebration at BNF Kombucha and Jun Tap Room which has an artisanal market with live music, flow arts, workshops and more. Don’t forget to bring your treasures to trade. All day Sunday beergarden hosts its 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration with a plant exchange, Paint N Sip with Sierra, Lucky Paws adoption and live music from John Shipe. On Earth Day, head to the Earth Day Celebration at the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Join in for special Walks and Talks with celebratory cupcakes and stop by the museum store and pick up a signed copy of Understanding Imperiled Earth. For all the Earth and environmental lovers out there, these are the events for you. Check out the What’s Happening calendar for more events.

Earth Day Electric Show is 9 am to 3 pm April 20 at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Road. For more info, email Contact@eveva.org. Oregon Spring Cleanup is 10 am to 1 pm April 20 at Alton Baker Park Native Plant Nursery, 630 Day Island Road. Register at Volunteer.SolveOregon.org. Family Earth Day is 2 pm to 5 pm April 20 at Mind-Full Meadows, 30779 Blanton Road. More info at Mind-FullEducation.com. Billion New Finds — Barter Faire and Earth Day Celebration is 11 am to 2:30 am April 20 at BNF Kombucha and Jun Tap Room, 2495 Prairie Road, Unit A. Suggested donation is $10. The 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration is 11:30 am to 9 pm April 21 at beergarden, 777 W. 6th Avenue. FREE. Earth Day Celebration is 10 am to 5 pm April 22 at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Avenue. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP