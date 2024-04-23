Now More Than Ever, Speak Out

The University of Oregon’s Women’s Center is inviting the campus community to show up and show out for survivors of sexual violence at the 46th annual Take Back the Night Rally, March and Speak-Out Against Sexual and Domestic Violence April 25 at the UO. Rain or shine, women and allies will rally and march as one to give voice to those who cannot yet speak about the violence they have endured. A student-driven speak-out event for those who can will conclude the night. Organizers ask no media or UO professional staff be present for the speak-out.

This year’s event addresses the duality of survivors holding their own path to healing — the joy and the rage, says Maggie Bertrand, the UO Women’s Center Sexual Violence Prevention and Education cordinator.

“There is no ‘perfect survivor,’ which means that there is no perfect healing process. We have the right to feel our rightful rage, but also our radical joy,” she says. “Our feelings are ours to express however we see fit, and sometimes that means our feelings are messy and complicated, and that’s OK.”

Fatima Roohi Pervaiz, director of the UO Women’s Center, adds that besides the annual Take Back the Night rally and march, the center has programs and resources to educate the community, support survivors and prevent future harm.

“We believe that survivors are the experts of their own lives and experiences, and we follow their lead on their path to healing as they ultimately reclaim their power,” she says.

The 46th annual Take Back the Night Rally, March and Speak-Out Against Sexual and Domestic Violence begins at 6 pm April 25 at the University of Oregon. The rally starts the evening and is at the EMU Amphitheater, followed by a 2.5-mile march through campus and Eugene and ends at the EMU Diamond Lake Room with the student-led speak-out.