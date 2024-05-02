All the way from space, intergalactic dance mixed with eclectic music is in Springfield this Saturday. Swallowtail Spirits host Pulp and Friends: May The 4th Be With You featuring local artists and EDM beats. Pineal Pulp — aka Miles Lentz — is kicking off his monthly series of EDM shows with this event bringing experience from Michigan and Colorado as a producer and DJ. “We have a small but thriving EDM scene that is supported by some really great people working hard to bring events showcasing local talent to the area,” Lentz says. “I have rounded up some amazing up-and-coming local DJs, producers, dancers, hoopers, an incredible new visual artist and a live painter who will be making art during the show.” The lineup consists of Aloe Vortex, Damontis, Pineal Pulp, Threetoad and Mantrah with visual art from Fern, TheWookedWitch, live painting from Sarah Marlane Art and Khimera Kat as a performance artist. Whether you’re an alien, a Star Wars or Guardians of the Galaxy character, get in full character as galactic costumes are encouraged. Speaking of Star Wars, Luke Skywalker appears on the big screen once again. The Hult Center hosts Star Wars: A New Hope film screening above a live concert performed by the Eugene Symphony May 4. Watch as a civil war takes over the galaxy with well-known characters, such as Darth Vader, Han Solo, R2-D2 and Princess Leia, who will also be portrayed by Star Wars Oregon cosplayers and will be photo-op ready before the show. Take part in the action by dressing up for the costume contest, building your own LEGO lightsaber and gazing at the large Star Wars LEGO builds on display.

Pulp and Friends: May The 4th Be With You is 9 pm May 4 at Swallowtail Spirits, 111 Main Street, Springfield, with a $10 cover at the door. Star Wars: A New Hope film screening and concert is 7 pm May 4 at The Hult Center. Tickets are $65-85 at HultCenter.org.

