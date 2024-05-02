The Birds and The Bees and Some Turtles

Head out to Golden Gardens Park and learn about unique wildlife and the diverse ecosystem of the park at Birds, Bees & Turtles, Oh My! May 4. Kicking off the morning is the bird walk with the Lane Audubon Society. Nature explore backpacks are loaned out for free with supplies, like binoculars, scopes and bug nets to get a closer look at the creatures. Around noon, the bee survey with Beyond Toxics and Bee City Eugene is happening where local volunteers and anyone who wants to join in can safely catch bees in little jars and identify the type of species. “It’s a good way to get a baseline reading of bee populations in that area,” says Emily Matlock, Beyond Toxics membership and communications coordinator. End the day with the pond turtle tour with Beyond Toxics. “This is a protected natural space that the Western pond turtles have made a home, and they are a threatened species,” Matlock says. “Come prepared to learn and get excited about nature and our ability to kind of help protect this natural environment.” Also, come prepared for whatever weather Eugene throws our way. Some activities are weather permitting.

The Birds, Bees & Turtles, Oh My! event is 10 am to 2 pm at Golden Gardens Park, 4898-4800 Jessen Drive. FREE.

