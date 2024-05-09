Around The World With History Films

Spanning the globe and examining archaeological history, The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival returns for its 21st season at The Shedd Institute. Hosted by the nonprofit Eugene-based Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI), the TAC International Film Festival this year will showcase 27 films, which will be in competition and shown in free screenings May 16 through 19. “The film-making world is producing more and more truly outstanding films about the human past and diverse cultures around the globe,” says Rick Pettigrew, the festival’s director and the head of ALI, who adds that the festival’s goal every year is to promote this genre of film-making and draw audiences to support it. “These films are inspiring as well as entertaining.” Among the 27 titles are two that examine the Neanderthals — Neanderthal: The First Artist was filmed in Spain and Neanderthal: In the Footsteps of Another Humanity, which records rare Neanderthal footprints on a French beach. Additionally, the film Diving into History: 50 Years of Exploring Our Maritime History explores shipwrecks from the Bronze Age to today as well as Ocean One K: Archaeologists of the Abyss, which tells the story of a humanoid archaeologists-robot that explores otherwise inaccessible depths. There are intricate stories that shed light on social threads, too. Homeland Story is a film about an Aboriginal family’s struggle in north Australia to make the transition from the nomadic life to the digital age.

The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival is May 16 through 19 at The Shedd Institute, 868 High Street. Information about the festival’s lineup and screening times is at ArchaeologyChannel.org. FREE.

