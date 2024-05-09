Mother’s Day Celebrations

If your mother or the special person with a uterus in your life doesn’t know what to do on their special day, here are just a few ideas for the weekend. On Saturday, Afternoon Tea for Mom at Capitello Wines calls for savory and sweet treats while sipping on hand crafted wines and sparkling beverages as the Eugene Youth Orchestra performs. Ages under 21 and non-alcohol drinkers will be offered Martinellis’ sparkling or juice. Then on the holiday itself, spend the morning at the Mother’s Day Plant Walk in Hendricks Park. Stroll through the park with a local herbalist and explore different plants and learn about medicinal herbs. If you’re feeling artsy, head to 5th Street Public Market for Art with Alejandro’s Paint and Sip — Mother’s Day Bouquet where you can learn step-by-step how to paint a colorful bouquet of flowers in a vase. In the evening, enjoy an event that is part exercise and part animal assisted therapy with Mother’s Day Original Goat Yoga Experience at No Regrets Flower Farm and Animal Sanctuary. The first half hour is dedicated to Goat Yoga and is followed by goat happy hour with wine and hot cider. Then go for a tour around the farm meeting the pigs and chickens.

Afternoon Tea for Mom is 1 pm to 4pm May 11 at Capitello Wines, 540 Charnelton Street. Tickets are $35, call 541-520-3092 to reserve. Mother’s Day Plant Walk is 9:30 am to 11:30 am May 12 in Hendricks Park, Summit Avenue & Skyline Boulevard. Tickets range from $5 to $40 at RootedRemedies.co. Paint and Sip — Mother’s Day Bouquet is 2pm to 4pm May 12 at Art with Alejandro, 590 Pearl Street, Suite 104. Mother’s Day Original Goat Yoga Experience is 4 pm to 5:30 pm May 12 at No Regrets Flower Farm and Sanctuary, 26641 Bellfountain Road, Monroe. Tickets are $45 at Headquarters.GoatYoga.net.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP