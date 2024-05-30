All Hope Isn’t Lost

Tragedy strikes and a young woman’s life changes forever in a film about inspiration and resiliency

An independent documentary follows the ups and downs of a young woman’s life and her dream to study the outer world. The Oregon Community Rights Network and Community Rights Lane County host the Space, Hope and Charity Film Screening and Q&A at the University of Oregon Knight Law Center June 6. Charity Woodrum’s life is documented from growing up in rural Oregon on the edge of poverty and graduating from the UO to a devastating tragedy and dealing with grief, PTSD and panic attacks. Woodrum’s lifeline was the support of the community. “With help from mentors, childhood friends and perfect strangers, Charity was able to get her life back on track,” says Sandy Cummings, director, producer and writer of the film. “She has earned her Ph.D. in astrophysics and will join the James Webb Space Telescope Team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, [Maryland], in September.” The Q&A panel consists of Cummings, Woodrum and Scott Fisher, Ph.D., UO Department of Physics astronomy lecturer.

Space, Hope and Charity Film Screening and Q&A is 6 pm June 6 at the University of Oregon Knight Law Center, 1515 Agate Street. Tickets are $15 for students and seniors and $20 for general admission at ORCRN.org.

