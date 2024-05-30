Guilty, Guilty, Guillty

Donald Trump is now the first former American president to be convicted on felony charges. A New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges of first degree falsifying of business records.

During the 2016 election, Trump paid $130,000 in hush-money to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her account of having sex with him.

The jury found that Trump had faked the records to conceal the purpose of money that he used to reimburse his then-fixer, Michael Cohen. The fake records made the payments look like legal expenses.

Trump is likely to appeal the verdict. The sentence calls for up to four years behind bars, but probation is more likely. Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

Trump can still run for office.