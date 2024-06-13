He’s Invincible!

The adult animated series Invincible follows Mark Grayson, a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers he has inherited incredible abilities from his father, Omni-Man, one of the most powerful superheroes on Earth. As Grayson embraces his identity as “Invincible,” the series delves into his struggles with balancing his newfound powers, personal relationships, college and moral complexities of being a hero.

One of the standout aspects of Invincible is its fearless approach to tell a realistic superhero story, one that doesn’t shy away from the brutal accidents that superheroes would probably have to deal with all the time. In the show, no one superhero is perfect. The stakes are always high and the show has been able to maintain a consistent intensity each episode through its unflinching depiction of violence and gore.

A particularly intriguing storyline involves the Viltrumites, an alien race that pose as heroes but who are actually seeking planetary conquest with a sinister agenda. As the series progresses, viewers are drawn into the ominous threat they pose to Earth and the entire universe. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that the clash between the Viltrumites and Grayson is both epic and emotional, pushing Invincible to his limits as he grapples with an unexpected dark legacy. You can catch seasons 1 and 2 of Invincible on Amazon Prime.

