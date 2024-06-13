Hot Dogs, Popcorn and Disco Fever

Popcornutopia is June 15 at Hop Valley Brewing Company

You can’t get enough of the ’70s, can you? The wide pant legs, the thick mustaches, eating contests and disco dance offs. It’s all here again June 15 with the second annual Popcornutopia Retro Street Fair and Game Show at Hop Valley Brewing Company. The all day family-friendly summer kick-off event has a little something for everyone. There’s the Mustache Showdown (fake mustaches are encouraged, says Athena Delene, event organizer), a ’70s Glam Makeover, the fun art work of Frank E. Weiner (pictured), a disco photo booth with Delene and Co. as well as 15 vendors and much more. Admission for the event is free, though there is a small cost for the ’70s Game Show. The game show is for contestants 21-plus years of age and hosted by Elliot Martinez and Chad Kushuba. Hop Valley is among the vendors offering prizes for the show. After the game show, Lady Sadie takes the stage for disco dance lessons, and the day ends under the lights where you can get your groove on with the Last Dance w/ DJ Disco Jack.

The second annual Popcornutopia Retro Street Fair and Game Show begins at 1 pm and runs all day at Hop Valley Brewing Company, 990 West 1st Avenue. More information, including a schedule of events, is at both Popcornutopia Facebook and Popcornutopia YouTube. FREE admission. The game show with hosts Elliot Martinez and Chad Kushuba is 5 pm and is $45 for a table of four to six people. — Dan Buckwalter

