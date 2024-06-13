Local Markets Collaborate

Are you in the market for something to do? No pun intended. Starting June 20, Night Markets will be every third Thursday of the month at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza through October. The Lane County Farmers Market, Whiteaker Community Market and Native American Arts and Crafts Market collaborate to make it all happen. From 5 pm to 9 pm, enjoy freshly produced foods and beverages from local vendors. Games and activities will be provided for all ages to participate in. Browse artisan vendors from the Whiteaker Community Market and the Native American Arts and Crafts Market. Bring your dancing shoes if you dare to dance to live music. For the first Night Market of the season, singer and songwriter Cloud Out Loud will perform. Listen to songs from the 2020 album No Heaven and more. Check the artist out on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, YouTube and Bandcamp. Then in July through September, artists from The Jazz Station will take the stage at the Night Markets. OK… the pun was intended, this is only the second year of this great new event.

Night Markets are 5 pm to 9 pm June 20, July 18, August 15, Sept. 19 and Oct.17 at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 East 8th Avenue. Entry is FREE. — Brianna Murschel

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP