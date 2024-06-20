Cool Days At The Coast

'Waldport' by Satoko Motouji. Image courtesy of White Lotus Gallery

The ‘Oregon Coast’ exhibit is at White Lotus Gallery through August 10

Summer is here, and if you can’t make it to the coast on a given warm day and need to at least imagine that you’re escaping the summer heat, White Lotus Gallery has the exhibition for you. Oregon Coast is an exhibit that features 10 artists and their wonderful works highlighting the beauty of Oregon’s coast from Yachats to Waldport and then some. Paintings, photography, reduction linocut prints, mixed media art and sculptures will be showcased in the seven-week long exhibit by some of the area’s best artists. The artists featured are Rich Bergeman, Jon Jay Cruson, Dirk Eshelman, Analee Fuentes, Satoko Motouji, Connie Mueller, Jamie Newton, Lillian Pitt, Margaret Prentice and Gary Tepfer.

The Oregon Coast exhibit opens June 21 and runs through August 10 at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street. Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The opening reception for the exhibit is 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, June 22, at White Lotus Gallery. FREE.

