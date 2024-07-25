A Weekend A-Fair

The Lane County Fair kicked off Wednesday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 28, at the Lane Events Center (otherwise known as the Fairgrounds). Happening since 1884, the Lane County Fair has only grown in stature in recent years, now boasting over 20 carnival rides and a Ferris wheel that will let you view the entirety of Eugene from the top. Outside of the classic carnival mystique, the Lane County Fair wouldn’t be itself without music blasting all weekend long. Hard rock and metal band Queensrÿche performs on the mainstage Thursday, followed by Shaggy on Friday, the I Love the ’90s Tour — featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Sugarhill Gang and Treach of Naughty by Nature — on Saturday and Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute Band on Sunday. All performances begin at 7:30 pm, and ticket prices vary. Other musicians, such as Isaac Barrager and McKayla Marie, will perform at the Willamette Stage. Horse shows will also take place all weekend, with events varying from performance Western on Friday to a horse costume contest Sunday! There’s something for everyone all weekend long, and who wouldn’t want to watch Shaggy perform or pigs race? Get to the fair!

The Lane County Fair runs from 11 am to 11 pm Wednesday, July 24, through Saturday, July 27, and 11 am to 8 pm Sunday, July 28, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Ticket prices vary: ages 13-64 $10, ages 65+ $7, first responders and military personnel $7, ages 6-12 $6, ages 5 and younger FREE. Learn more at AtTheFair.com.

