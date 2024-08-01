Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot 

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen — and order some takeout.

The heat of summer is here, and sometimes cooking dinner can be a grind, so we’ve got some ideas to freshen up your summer eating routine.

Looking for heat? We take a look at what’s up with hot honey. Maybe you saw Pizza Hut’s big commercial during the NFL’s Big Game back in February? But, some of Eugene’s restaurants have been playing around with hot honey. In fact, one of the co-owners — Mikey Lawrence — of the Hot Honey food cart at the Oakshire Public House has a long history with the sticky, spicy substance.

But how do chefs stand cooking at home when they spend so much of their day cooking? Eugene Weekly talked to a few chefs in the Eugene area to find out what’s inside their fridges at home and how they look at food when not at the restaurant.

Trying to get away from the heat? Head downtown. Yes. It’s been several years since Red Wagon Creamery closed down, but the opening of Michoacan ice cream Peek-a-Boo Delight means ice cream has returned to Eugene’s downtown. The ice cream shop celebrates the flavors of Mexican ice cream, like fresh fruit.

We all know summer nights are when magic happens (I mean, would Grease lie to us?). We sent Bentley Freeman and Faheem Khan to the recently opened PLAY Eugene, which has so much room for activities — including batting cages and indoor golf simulator.

Like PLAY Eugene, this summer Chow issue has a ton to offer you, so stop by your favorite food cart hub, order something from every cart and dive in.

What’s new, good or missing from this issue of Chow? Send us an email at Chow@EugeneWeekly.com. We’re always looking for good food, drinks and ambiance.