‘You’re Tuned into Critical Mass’

In the 2006 NBC show 30 Rock, Jack Donaghey, played by Alec Baldwin, said “never go with a hippie to a second location.”

Well, he’s wrong, and a liar.

On the last Friday of every month, hordes of cyclists take to the streets of Eugene to reach “Critical Mass.” On July 26, Eugene Weekly rode along with Critical Mass, taking to the streets and creating some traffic jams.

It’s a protest its local organizer and anarchist Fox (who says he goes by Fox and only Fox) says is all about showing that “bikes are traffic, too.”

Critical Mass draws lighthearted attention — through “a festive and radically pro-bike environment” — to a critical issue for transportation. It started in San Francisco in 1992 and is a mass bike ride that takes place in cities around the world. The mass part of it serves to challenge the dominance of cars on city streets. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, nationwide 1,084 bicyclists were killed in crashes with motor vehicles in 2022, the highest number ever recorded.

One of those accidents was in Eugene — 19-year-old Sam Moye was riding his bike when he was killed by a drunk driver July 11, 2022.

Donning a ten-gallon hat with an anarchy symbol pinned to its crown, Fox rode a 6-foot-tall bicycle towering over the crowd of cyclists. This bike had the setup — a stereo system blasting EDM and house music and creating great vibes all around.

Around 100 cyclists gathered in Kesey Square at 6:30 pm that Friday to kick off a 90-minute bike ride around town. Where? Nobody knew, except the person in front, directing riders all around town and setting the pace and the vector of the journey. At Critical Mass, anybody can be the frontman.

From Alder Street alongside the University of Oregon’s Lokey Education Building in the southwest section of campus all the way to West 7th Avenue near Fisherman’s Market, Eugene reached Critical Mass.

The bike protest is more than just a great way to get active — and not just politically. It’s also a great way to make friends. For those new to town, new to biking or just new to exploring the city, Critical Mass isn’t simply an exploration of the city. It’s a celebration of it and everything it could be.

Have you ever ridden a bike down Franklin Boulevard? A month ago I would have said no, me neither, but thanks to Critical Mass, I can say I did. Honks and hollers abounded, encouraging the cyclists as we took over the streets. Throughout the journey, several cyclists would bike ahead to warn and stop oncoming car traffic, even on busy streets like West 11th.

The second half of Critical Mass — the after party in Alton Baker Park — came complete with DJs, fire dancers and beverages. BYOB, according to the Critical Mass event postings. July’s theme was “pizza.”

From the ride to the party, Fox says it’s all about getting the message out there. Fox periodically pulled out his bullhorn, espousing the gospel of Critical Mass. “This is what traffic looks like,” Fox says. “We’ve reached Critical Mass.”

He even convinced some clearly confused cyclists to join the crusade about town.

“You’re tuned into Critical Mass,” Fox said into his bullhorn.

To participate in this month’s Critical Mass on August 30, show up to Kesey Square at 6:30 pm with a decent bike and good vibes. Better Eugene Springfield Transportation (BEST) has Bike Happy Hours 5 pm on the third Thursday at Moke’s Coffee & Kitchen, 295 East 13th Avenue. The Sept. 19 happy hour will feature mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson.