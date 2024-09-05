Bravo! Performing Arts Calendar

Comedy, Spoken Word & More
Cuthbert Amphitheater, 2300 Leo Harris Parkway
TheCuthbert.com — 541-762-8099
Sept. 12, Tom Segura: Come Together
Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center
HultCenter.org — 541-682-5000
Sept. 12, Brian Regan
Sept. 14, David Cross: The End of the Beginning of the End
Oct. 3 & 4, Tom Papa
Oct. 27, Josh Gates: An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters & Tales of Adventures
Nov. 10, Mattias Klum: The Planet in Our Hands
McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street
McDonaldTheatre.com — 541-345-4442
Sept. 27, Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire Tour
Oct. 16, Steve-O: The Super Dummy Tour
Oct. 18, Justin Willman: Illusianati Tour
Nov. 15, Ryan Hamilton
Dec. 8 & 9, Brad Williams: Tour ’24
Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street
TsunamiBooks.org — 541-345-8986
Sept. 17, Ice to Water reading with author Dr. M. Jackson
Oct. 6, A Journey With Orvis reading with author Mose Mosley
Oct. 26, California Medieval: Nearly a Nun in 1960s San Francisco reading with author Dianne Dugaw
WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue
WOWHall.org — 541-687-2746
Sept. 12, Peter Antoniou: Psychic Comedian
Nov. 4, Gareth Reynolds
Dance
All That Dance Company
AllThatDanceCompany.com — 541-688-1523
Performances at the Hult Center
Nov. 23 & 24, The Nutcracker Remixed
Ballet Fantastique
BalletFantastique.org — 541-342-4611
Performances at the Hult Center
Oct. 24–27, Murder at the Ballet
Nov. 30–Dec. 1, An American Christmas Carol
Eugene Ballet Company
EugeneBallet.org — 541-485-3992
Performances at the Hult Center
Nov. 1–3, Mowgli, The Jungle Book Ballet
Dec. 19–24, The Nutcracker
Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center
HultCenter.org — 541-682-5000
Oct. 24–27, Ballet Fantastique: Murder at the Ballet
Nov. 1–3, Eugene Ballet: Mowgli, The Jungle Book Ballet
Nov. 30–Dec. 1, Ballet Fantastique: An American Christmas Carol
Dec. 19–24, Eugene Ballet: The Nutcracker
Lane Community College Dance Department
LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5161
Performances at Ragozzino Hall, 4000 East 30th Avenue, building 6
Dec. 3, Dance Open Show
Music
Chamber Music Amici
ChamberMusicAmici.org — 541-953-9204
Oct. 20, All Mozart (The Shedd)
Dec. 15 & 16, Chamber Music with Guitar (Wildish Theater)
Corvallis/OSU Symphony Orchestra
COSUSymphony.org — 541-752- 2361
Nov. 17, Fall Concert (PRAx)
Dec. 6, Holiday Concert (LaSells Stewart Center)
Cuthbert Amphitheater, 2300 Leo Harris Parkway
TheCuthbert.com — 541-762-8099
Sept. 8, Air Supply
Sept. 21, Floydian Slips
Sept. 24, Goose
Delgani String Quartet
Delgani.org — 541-579-5882
Sept. 29, A World of Music (Wildish Theater)
Oct. 1, A World of Music (Wildish Theater)
Oct. 27, The Heart of Invention (First Church of Christ, Scientist)
Oct. 29, The Heart of Invention (First Church of Christ, Scientist)
Eugene Concert Choir
EugeneConcertChoir.org — 541-687-6865
Performances at the Hult Center
Nov. 16 & 17, Renaissance Revels
Dec. 15, Handel’s Messiah
Eugene Opera
EugeneOpera.com — 541-682-5000
Performances at The Shedd Institute for the Arts
Oct. 1, Autumn Dreams
Eugene Symphony
EugeneSymphony.org — 541-682-500
Performances at the Hult Center
Sept. 20–21, The Music of Studio Ghibli
Sept. 26, Stravinsky, The Rite of Spring
Oct. 24, Alexander conducts Dvořák
Nov. 21, Farkhad conducts Tchaikovsky
Dec. 12, Rory conducts Rachmaninov
Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Celebration
Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center
HultCenter.org — 541-682-5000
Sept. 9, T Bone Burnett
Sept. 10, Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin ‘II’
Sept. 14, Buffalo Kin
Sept. 20–21, Eugene Symphony: The Music of Studio Ghibli
Sept. 26, Eugene Symphony: Stravinsky, The Rite of Spring
Oct. 6, Kingston Trio
Oct. 8, Bonnie Raitt
Oct. 14, Destroyer
Oct. 17, My Brightest Diamond
Oct. 24, Eugene Symphony: Alexander conducts Dvořák
Nov. 9, TAE & The Neighborly
Nov. 12, Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall
Nov. 16 & 17, Eugene Concert Choir: Renaissance Revels
Nov. 21, Eugene Symphony: Farkhad conducts Tchaikovsky
Dec. 11, Mikey Moo
Dec. 12, Eugene Symphony: Rory conducts Rachmaninov
Dec. 15, Eugene Concert Choir: Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 31, Eugene Symphony: New Year’s Eve Celebration
Lane Community College
LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5761
Dec. 2, Lane Symphonic Band (Ragozzino Hall)
Dec. 4, Jazz Combos (Ragozzino Hall)
Dec. 5, Lane Jazz Faculty Combo w/ John Yao (Roaring Rapids)
Dec. 6, Lane Jazz Ensemble w/ John Yao (Ragozzino Hall)
McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street
McDonaldTheatre.com — 541-345-4442
Sept. 13, Grateful Shred and Circles Around the Sun
Sept. 21, Celtic Thunder Odyssey
Sept. 23, Hot Tuna
Sept. 24, Ricky Montgomery
Oct. 2, Prof
Oct. 4, Tape B
Oct. 5, Badflower
Oct. 12, Less Than Jake
Oct. 19, Croce Plays Croce
Nov. 6, Babytron & BLP Kosher
Nov. 10, Marc Broussard
Nov. 23, BEAT
Nov. 27, LP Giobbi
Dec. 21, Thievery Corporation
Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company, 907 West 3rd Avenue
TerritorialVineyards.com — 541-684-9463
Sept. 5, Tim McLaughlin Trio
Sept. 6, Skip Jones Band
Sept. 7, Geoffrey Mays
Sept. 12, Gerry Rempel Trio
Sept. 13, The Miller Brothers
Sept. 14, The Dubious Rubes
Sept. 19, The Willin Three
Sept. 20, Donnie Raye & The Blues Foundation
Sept. 21, Choro Nah Cozinha
Sept. 26, The Porch Band
Sept. 27, Concrete Delta Band
Sept. 28, Slightly Retro Jazz
Oct. 3, Tim McLaughlin Trio
Oct. 4, Skip Jones Band
Oct. 5, Geoffrey Mays
Oct. 10, Gerry Rempel Trio
Oct. 11, The Miller Brothers
Oct. 12, Dubious Rubes
Oct. 17, The Willin Three
Oct. 18, Henry Cooper Band
Oct. 19, Choro Nah Cozinha
Oct. 24, The Porch Band
Oct. 25, Concrete Delta Band
Oct. 26, Jazz Symbiosis
Oct. 31, DJ Kevin
Nov. 1, Skip Jones Band
Nov. 2, Geoffrey Mays
Nov. 7, Tim McLaughlin Band
Nov. 8, The Miller Brothers
Nov. 9, The Dubious Rubes
Nov. 14, Gerry Rempell Trio
Nov. 16, Choro Nah Cozinha
Nov. 21, October Moon
Nov. 22, Concrete Delta Band
Nov. 23, Jazz Symbiosis
Nov. 29, Donnie Raye & The Blues Foundation
Dec. 5, Tim McLaughlin Band
Dec. 6, Skip Jones Band
Dec. 7, Geoffrey Mays
Dec. 12, Gerry Rempel Trio
Dec. 13, The Miller Brothers
Dec. 14, The Dubious Rubes
Dec. 19, The Willin Three
Dec. 20, Henry Cooper Band
Dec. 21, Choro Nah Cozinha
Dec. 27, Concrete Delta Band
Dec. 28, Jazz Symbiosis
The Jazz Station, 124 West Broadway
TheJazzStation.org — 458-205-1030
Sept. 13, Don Latarski Quintet
Sept. 14, The LaRhonda Steele Ensemble
Sept. 19, Mhondoro (Farmers Market Pavillion)
Sept. 20, Billie Eidson
Sept. 21, The Headhunters
Sept. 26, Sound Creation Trio
Sept 27, Idit Shner Quartet
Sept. 28, Joe Mazzaferro Quartet
Sept. 29, Brothers Dana & Alden McWayne
Oct. 2, Ben Harris
Oct. 3, Fog Holler — acoustic Americana
Oct. 4, Roger Woods Tentet
Oct. 5, MSG: Mijiga, Sickafoose & Grant
Oct. 7, First Monday Big Band
Oct. 10, Slightly Retro Jazz
Oct. 11, Torrey Newhart Trio
Oct. 12, Randy Porter Trio
Oct. 16, Katie DeCosta Quintet
Oct. 17, Oregon Jazz Ensemble
Oct. 18, Eugenie Jones
Oct. 19, Masterson Jazz Ensemble
Oct. 24, Delos Erickson & Amalgam
Oct. 25, UO Jazz Faculty Ensemble
Oct. 27, UO Lab Bands II & III
Oct. 30, Natsukashii Soul
Oct. 31, Martin Budde
Nov. 1, UO Small Jazz Ensembles
Nov. 2, Joe Manis Quartet
Nov. 4, First Monday Big Band
Nov. 6, Steffen Land
Nov. 7, Muddy Souls — acoustic Americana
Nov. 8, UO Small Jazz Ensembles
Nov. 9, Christopher Brown Quartet
Nov. 20, Henry Ivie-Gardner
Nov. 21, Ciro Magnani Quartet
Nov. 22, Paula Byrne Quartet
Nov. 23, Steve Owen Quartet
Dec. 2, First Monday Big Band
Dec. 4, Max Cullen
Dec. 5, Sugar Pine — acoustic Americana
Dec. 6, Trio Subtonic
Dec. 7, Greg Goebel Quartet
Dec. 12 & 13, Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite
Dec. 18, Eric Deaton
Dec. 19, Olivia Fields Quartet
Dec. 20, John Heller & Calvin Orlando Smith
Dec. 21, Calvin Orlando Smith
Newport Symphony Orchestra
NewportSymphony.org — 541-574-0614
Performances at Newport Performing Arts Center
Sept. 28 & 29, Symphonic Bacchanale and the Divine Cello
Nov. 2 & 3, Utterly Transported
Dec. 4, Baroque and Beyond for the Holidays
Oregon Mozart Players
OregonMozartPlayers.org — 541-345- 6648
Performances at Central Presbyterian Church, 555 East 15th Avenue
Oct. 5, Artistic Director Festival with Kevin Fitzgerald
Oct. 19, Artistic Director Festival with David Amado
Nov. 23, Artistic Director Festival with Daniel Cho
Dec. 20 & 21, Candlelight: Glow with Interim Artistic Director Daniel Cho
The Shedd Institute, 868 High Street
TheShedd.org — 541-434-7000
Oct. 1, Eugene Opera: Autumn Dreams
Oct. 12 & 13, Sergei Prokofiev
Oct. 17, Jenny Scheinman
Oct. 18, Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman & Edgar Meyer
Oct. 20, Chamber Music Amici: All Mozart
Oct. 23, Scott Amendola, Ben Goldberg, Todd Sickafoose Trio
Nov. 1, Vijay Iyer
Nov. 2 & 3, A Baroque Autumn
Nov. 8–10, Vocal Arts Festival
Nov. 8, Honey Whiskey Trio
Nov. 9, A Night of Vocal Arts
Nov. 15–17, Long, Long Time
Dec. 20–22, Jingle All the Way!
Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street
TsunamiBooks.org — 541-345-8986
Sept. 12, Missy Raines & Allegheny
Sept. 14, The Crooked Jades
Sept. 20, Iona Fyfe
Sept. 28, Mama’s Broke
Oct. 3, Paul Safar, Craig Einhorn & Josh Ebing
Oct. 4, House of Hamill
Oct. 11, Golden Bough
Oct. 13, David Jacobs-Strain, Bob Beach & Walker T Ryan
Oct. 19, Robb, Ryan & Scramstad
Oct. 31, John Reischman & The Jaybirds
Nov. 2, The Sugar Beets
Nov. 7, Skye Consort & Emma Björling
Nov. 8, Paul Safar
Nov. 10, Kevin Burke
Nov. 15, Newberry & Verch
Nov. 16, Tom Paxton
Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield
WildishTheater.com — 541-868-0689
Oct. 25, Calvin Orlando Smith
Nov. 15, Springfield Mayor’s Revue
Dec. 15 & 16, Chamber Music Amici: Chamber Music with Guitar
Dec. 19–21, Christmas Presence
WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue
WOWHall.org — 541-687-2746
Sept. 13, Travelling Wilburys Revue
Sept. 14, Live Nation Entertainment presents Sabai’s North Star Tour & VAANCE
Sept. 16, Peelander-Z
Sept. 20, Big Skies Big Band
Sept. 26, Andre Nickatina
Sept. 28, The National Parks
Sept. 29, Feng E
Sept. 30, City of the Sun
Oct. 5, Sebastian Bach
Oct. 6, Mike Love & the Full Circle
Oct. 10, Kyle Smith
Oct. 11, Hawthorne Heights: 20 Years of Tears
Oct. 12, Bizzy Bone
Oct. 13, Jerris Johnson
Oct. 18, YBN Nahmir
Oct. 28, Bodie & Gio
Nov. 2, Steely Dead
Nov. 8, American Aquarium
Nov. 9, Armchair Boogie
Nov. 10, Rainbow Girls
Nov. 15, Jonatha Brooke
Nov. 20, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Nov. 22, Stinkfoot Orchestra ft. Napoleon Murphy Brock
Nov. 24, Lizzy & The Triggermen
Dec. 6, Sixpence None the Richer
Dec. 8, Tall Heights
Dec. 14, Odie Leigh
Dec. 31, Bridge City Sinners, Codefendants, 1876, Ceschi Ramos
Theater
Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette Street
ActorsCabaret.org — 541-683-4368
Sept. 20–Oct. 12, The Rocky Horror Show
Nov. 22–Dec. 21, CATS
Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Drive, Cottage Grove
CottageTheatre.org — 541-942-8001
Oct. 4–27, Something Rotten
Dec. 6–22, The 39 Steps
Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center
HultCenter.org — 541-682-5000
Nov. 15–17, Hadestown
Dec. 3–8, Back to the Future: The Musical
Lane Community College
LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5761
Performances at Blue Door Theater
Nov. 21–24, fall play TBA
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway
OCTheatre.org — 541-465-1506
Sept. 13–29, The Play That Goes Wrong
Oct. 25–Nov. 10, The Last Yiddish Speaker
Dec. 6–22, Snow Fever: A Karaoke Christmas
The Majestic Theatre, 115 Southwest 2nd Street, Corvallis
Majestic.org — 541-758-7827
Sept. 20–29, Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
Oct. 25–Nov. 10, Little Shop of Horrors
The Shedd Institute, 868 High Street
TheShedd.org — 541-434-7000
Sept. 27–Oct. 6, Hello, Dolly!
Oct. 26 & 27, A Spooky Night On Broadway
Nov. 10, The Vaudeville Hour
Nov. 29–Dec. 15, Oliver!
Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard Street
TheVLT.com — 541-344-7751
Sept. 13–29, The Mousetrap
Oct. 25–27, No Script Society’s spooky show TBA
Nov. 8–24, Side ManDec. 13–15, No Script Society’s A Scriptless Carol