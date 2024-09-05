Bravo! Performing Arts Calendar

Comedy, Spoken Word & More

Cuthbert Amphitheater, 2300 Leo Harris Parkway

TheCuthbert.com — 541-762-8099

Sept. 12, Tom Segura: Come Together

Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center

HultCenter.org — 541-682-5000

Sept. 12, Brian Regan

Sept. 14, David Cross: The End of the Beginning of the End

Oct. 3 & 4, Tom Papa

Oct. 27, Josh Gates: An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters & Tales of Adventures

Nov. 10, Mattias Klum: The Planet in Our Hands

McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street

McDonaldTheatre.com — 541-345-4442

Sept. 27, Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire Tour

Oct. 16, Steve-O: The Super Dummy Tour

Oct. 18, Justin Willman: Illusianati Tour

Nov. 15, Ryan Hamilton

Dec. 8 & 9, Brad Williams: Tour ’24

Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street

TsunamiBooks.org — 541-345-8986

Sept. 17, Ice to Water reading with author Dr. M. Jackson

Oct. 6, A Journey With Orvis reading with author Mose Mosley

Oct. 26, California Medieval: Nearly a Nun in 1960s San Francisco reading with author Dianne Dugaw

WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue

WOWHall.org — 541-687-2746

Sept. 12, Peter Antoniou: Psychic Comedian

Nov. 4, Gareth Reynolds

Dance

All That Dance Company

AllThatDanceCompany.com — 541-688-1523

Performances at the Hult Center

Nov. 23 & 24, The Nutcracker Remixed

Ballet Fantastique

BalletFantastique.org — 541-342-4611

Performances at the Hult Center

Oct. 24–27, Murder at the Ballet

Nov. 30–Dec. 1, An American Christmas Carol

Eugene Ballet Company

EugeneBallet.org — 541-485-3992

Performances at the Hult Center

Nov. 1–3, Mowgli, The Jungle Book Ballet

Dec. 19–24, The Nutcracker

Lane Community College Dance Department

LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5161

Performances at Ragozzino Hall, 4000 East 30th Avenue, building 6

Dec. 3, Dance Open Show

Music

Chamber Music Amici

ChamberMusicAmici.org — 541-953-9204

Oct. 20, All Mozart (The Shedd)

Dec. 15 & 16, Chamber Music with Guitar (Wildish Theater)

Corvallis/OSU Symphony Orchestra

COSUSymphony.org — 541-752- 2361

Nov. 17, Fall Concert (PRAx)

Dec. 6, Holiday Concert (LaSells Stewart Center)

Delgani String Quartet

Delgani.org — 541-579-5882

Sept. 29, A World of Music (Wildish Theater)

Oct. 1, A World of Music (Wildish Theater)

Oct. 27, The Heart of Invention (First Church of Christ, Scientist)

Oct. 29, The Heart of Invention (First Church of Christ, Scientist)

Eugene Concert Choir

EugeneConcertChoir.org — 541-687-6865

Performances at the Hult Center

Nov. 16 & 17, Renaissance Revels

Dec. 15, Handel’s Messiah

Eugene Opera

EugeneOpera.com — 541-682-5000

Performances at The Shedd Institute for the Arts

Oct. 1, Autumn Dreams

Eugene Symphony

EugeneSymphony.org — 541-682-500

Performances at the Hult Center

Sept. 20–21, The Music of Studio Ghibli

Sept. 26, Stravinsky, The Rite of Spring

Oct. 24, Alexander conducts Dvořák

Nov. 21, Farkhad conducts Tchaikovsky

Dec. 12, Rory conducts Rachmaninov

Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Celebration

Lane Community College

LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5761

Dec. 2, Lane Symphonic Band (Ragozzino Hall)

Dec. 4, Jazz Combos (Ragozzino Hall)

Dec. 5, Lane Jazz Faculty Combo w/ John Yao (Roaring Rapids)

Dec. 6, Lane Jazz Ensemble w/ John Yao (Ragozzino Hall)

Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company, 907 West 3rd Avenue

TerritorialVineyards.com — 541-684-9463

Sept. 5, Tim McLaughlin Trio

Sept. 6, Skip Jones Band

Sept. 7, Geoffrey Mays

Sept. 12, Gerry Rempel Trio

Sept. 13, The Miller Brothers

Sept. 14, The Dubious Rubes

Sept. 19, The Willin Three

Sept. 20, Donnie Raye & The Blues Foundation

Sept. 21, Choro Nah Cozinha

Sept. 26, The Porch Band

Sept. 27, Concrete Delta Band

Sept. 28, Slightly Retro Jazz

Oct. 3, Tim McLaughlin Trio

Oct. 4, Skip Jones Band

Oct. 5, Geoffrey Mays

Oct. 10, Gerry Rempel Trio

Oct. 11, The Miller Brothers

Oct. 12, Dubious Rubes

Oct. 17, The Willin Three

Oct. 18, Henry Cooper Band

Oct. 19, Choro Nah Cozinha

Oct. 24, The Porch Band

Oct. 25, Concrete Delta Band

Oct. 26, Jazz Symbiosis

Oct. 31, DJ Kevin

Nov. 1, Skip Jones Band

Nov. 2, Geoffrey Mays

Nov. 7, Tim McLaughlin Band

Nov. 8, The Miller Brothers

Nov. 9, The Dubious Rubes

Nov. 14, Gerry Rempell Trio

Nov. 16, Choro Nah Cozinha

Nov. 21, October Moon

Nov. 22, Concrete Delta Band

Nov. 23, Jazz Symbiosis

Nov. 29, Donnie Raye & The Blues Foundation

Dec. 5, Tim McLaughlin Band

Dec. 6, Skip Jones Band

Dec. 7, Geoffrey Mays

Dec. 12, Gerry Rempel Trio

Dec. 13, The Miller Brothers

Dec. 14, The Dubious Rubes

Dec. 19, The Willin Three

Dec. 20, Henry Cooper Band

Dec. 21, Choro Nah Cozinha

Dec. 27, Concrete Delta Band

Dec. 28, Jazz Symbiosis

The Jazz Station, 124 West Broadway

TheJazzStation.org — 458-205-1030

Sept. 13, Don Latarski Quintet

Sept. 14, The LaRhonda Steele Ensemble

Sept. 19, Mhondoro (Farmers Market Pavillion)

Sept. 20, Billie Eidson

Sept. 21, The Headhunters

Sept. 26, Sound Creation Trio

Sept 27, Idit Shner Quartet

Sept. 28, Joe Mazzaferro Quartet

Sept. 29, Brothers Dana & Alden McWayne

Oct. 2, Ben Harris

Oct. 3, Fog Holler — acoustic Americana

Oct. 4, Roger Woods Tentet

Oct. 5, MSG: Mijiga, Sickafoose & Grant

Oct. 7, First Monday Big Band

Oct. 10, Slightly Retro Jazz

Oct. 11, Torrey Newhart Trio

Oct. 12, Randy Porter Trio

Oct. 16, Katie DeCosta Quintet

Oct. 17, Oregon Jazz Ensemble

Oct. 18, Eugenie Jones

Oct. 19, Masterson Jazz Ensemble

Oct. 24, Delos Erickson & Amalgam

Oct. 25, UO Jazz Faculty Ensemble

Oct. 27, UO Lab Bands II & III

Oct. 30, Natsukashii Soul

Oct. 31, Martin Budde

Nov. 1, UO Small Jazz Ensembles

Nov. 2, Joe Manis Quartet

Nov. 4, First Monday Big Band

Nov. 6, Steffen Land

Nov. 7, Muddy Souls — acoustic Americana

Nov. 8, UO Small Jazz Ensembles

Nov. 9, Christopher Brown Quartet

Nov. 20, Henry Ivie-Gardner

Nov. 21, Ciro Magnani Quartet

Nov. 22, Paula Byrne Quartet

Nov. 23, Steve Owen Quartet

Dec. 2, First Monday Big Band

Dec. 4, Max Cullen

Dec. 5, Sugar Pine — acoustic Americana

Dec. 6, Trio Subtonic

Dec. 7, Greg Goebel Quartet

Dec. 12 & 13, Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

Dec. 18, Eric Deaton

Dec. 19, Olivia Fields Quartet

Dec. 20, John Heller & Calvin Orlando Smith

Dec. 21, Calvin Orlando Smith

Newport Symphony Orchestra

NewportSymphony.org — 541-574-0614

Performances at Newport Performing Arts Center

Sept. 28 & 29, Symphonic Bacchanale and the Divine Cello

Nov. 2 & 3, Utterly Transported

Dec. 4, Baroque and Beyond for the Holidays

Oregon Mozart Players

OregonMozartPlayers.org — 541-345- 6648

Performances at Central Presbyterian Church, 555 East 15th Avenue

Oct. 5, Artistic Director Festival with Kevin Fitzgerald

Oct. 19, Artistic Director Festival with David Amado

Nov. 23, Artistic Director Festival with Daniel Cho

Dec. 20 & 21, Candlelight: Glow with Interim Artistic Director Daniel Cho

Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street

TsunamiBooks.org — 541-345-8986

Sept. 12, Missy Raines & Allegheny

Sept. 14, The Crooked Jades

Sept. 20, Iona Fyfe

Sept. 28, Mama’s Broke

Oct. 3, Paul Safar, Craig Einhorn & Josh Ebing

Oct. 4, House of Hamill

Oct. 11, Golden Bough

Oct. 13, David Jacobs-Strain, Bob Beach & Walker T Ryan

Oct. 19, Robb, Ryan & Scramstad

Oct. 31, John Reischman & The Jaybirds

Nov. 2, The Sugar Beets

Nov. 7, Skye Consort & Emma Björling

Nov. 8, Paul Safar

Nov. 10, Kevin Burke

Nov. 15, Newberry & Verch

Nov. 16, Tom Paxton

Theater

Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette Street

ActorsCabaret.org — 541-683-4368

Sept. 20–Oct. 12, The Rocky Horror Show

Nov. 22–Dec. 21, CATS

Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Drive, Cottage Grove

CottageTheatre.org — 541-942-8001

Oct. 4–27, Something Rotten

Dec. 6–22, The 39 Steps

Lane Community College

LaneCC.edu — 541-463-5761

Performances at Blue Door Theater

Nov. 21–24, fall play TBA

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway

OCTheatre.org — 541-465-1506

Sept. 13–29, The Play That Goes Wrong

Oct. 25–Nov. 10, The Last Yiddish Speaker

Dec. 6–22, Snow Fever: A Karaoke Christmas

The Majestic Theatre, 115 Southwest 2nd Street, Corvallis

Majestic.org — 541-758-7827

Sept. 20–29, Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

Oct. 25–Nov. 10, Little Shop of Horrors

Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard Street

TheVLT.com — 541-344-7751

Sept. 13–29, The Mousetrap

Oct. 25–27, No Script Society’s spooky show TBA

Nov. 8–24, Side ManDec. 13–15, No Script Society’s A Scriptless Carol