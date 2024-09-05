Party Around the Block

Springfield is hosting its 5th Annual Block Party Friday, Sept. 6, for residents and out-of-towners alike. Benjamin Wilkinson, the organizer of the Springfield Block Party, says the event is your chance to “witness [Springfield’s] economic and cultural resilience up close and personal.” Be careful getting too close, though, as there may be folks on unicycles throwing things! The Grey Matter Jugglers return this year to dazzle passersby with tossed bowling pins and swords. They won’t be the only ones throwing weapons, as the event features free axe throwing for adult attendees. After all that activity, you’ll probably be famished! Not only will shops around the block be open, such as Mr. Ice Cream and Main Street Sweets, but a litany of outside vendors will also be set up to sell their wares. Grab a bubble tea from Boblastic or meat on a stick from The Corn Dog Company while you take in the celebration. And don’t forget all the beer, cider and wine options that will be available for partygoers 21-and-up! Every year so far the Block Party has doubled in size. With anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 people attending last year, expect there to be quite a crowd. “For Eugeneans,” Wilkinson says, “they can finally, actually cross the river and put to bed any silly nicknames that rhyme with ‘tucky.’” If you’ve called the town sucky, yucky or fucky, the Springfield Block Party is ready to prove you wrong!

The Springfield Block Party is 4 pm to 9 pm Friday, Sept. 6, in Downtown Springfield. Visit SpringfieldBlockParty.com for more details on location. FREE.

