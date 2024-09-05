Ready, Set — Waddle

There’s the small-town vibe and charm just 20 minutes from Eugene, and all of it will be on full display Sept. 7 for the family-friendly Walterville 5K Waddle and Walterville Community Fair. Toe the starting line for the run and don’t be intimidated by the three-plus miles on foot, parts of which run alongside the Walterville Canal. This is supposed to be a fun run for children and senior citizens alike, says Rose Philes, one of the organizers. “We like to bill it as a family-friendly event,” Philes says. “It’s a low-key event.” Afterward, wander over to the Walterville Community Center for the fair itself. There will be food and artisan booths, and fun for the kids as well as a parade down Camp Creek Road ending at the Community Center, all the usual things you will find at a county fair, says Philes, “except on a Walterville level.” All proceeds from the day’s events go to the maintenance of the Walterville Grange.

Photo courtesy of Walterville 5K Waddle

The Walterville 5K Waddle starts 9 am Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Walterville Community Center, 39259 Camp Creek Road, Springfield. Registration is $15 to $25 at EclecticEdgeRacing.com. The Walterville Community Fair is 10 am to 3 pm Sept. 7 at the Walterville Community Center. Admission is FREE.

