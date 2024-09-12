Legends of the Pacific Northwest

Have you been looking for that new piece of obscure art to wow your houseguests that you just can’t seem to find anywhere? Coffee-infused chocolates? Wearable horns? Creepy dolls? Magic potions? The Market for the Strange has you covered. Market for the Strange presents Legends of Lore, a celebration of the mythical, legendary creatures of the Pacific Northwest with more than 50 artists, vendors and wandering entertainers showcasing their unique creations and talents. Purveyors of the unusual are encouraged to wear any wild costume they desire and step into a world amongst dragons, fairies and perhaps even sasquatch. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to meet the mermaid. “Weird is welcome,” says artist and organizer Yamen O’Donnell. “We want the weirdos, the strangers, the outcasts, anybody who doesn’t expect to find art for themselves at a normal art market.” Show up odd and leave downright obscure this Saturday! — Sadie Gustavson

The Market for the Strange: Legends of Lore is 11 am to 6 pm Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Purchase tickets for $5 at MarketForTheStrange.com.

