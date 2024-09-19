Come Sea the Otters

The Elakha Alliance, an Oregon nonprofit organization that works to reintroduce sea otters back to our coast, welcomes your participation in Sea Otter Awareness Week with a plethora of events and fundraisers across the state. The week kicks off 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Sept. 22, with a visit to the sea otter viewing station at the Oregon Zoo. That same night, drive down to Coos Bay for a sea otter-themed pint & paint night at 7 Devils Brewery ($45). Things get educational at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 23, with a webinar about conservation efforts on Oregon shores. From noon to 1 pm Tuesday, Sept. 24, revisit the Oregon Zoo to watch a Float Down the Coast live stream. Can’t get back to Portland in time? No worries! The live stream can also be viewed from the comfort of your home. At 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 26, pull up to the Coos Bay Public Library for a presentation on sea otter recovery in Oregon. If you missed seeing the little guys in person on Sunday, you’ll have a chance in Newport from 10 am to 3 pm Friday, Sept. 27 at the Oregon Coast Aquarium! Close out the week of celebrating these furry, aquatic friends 4:30 to 6:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28, for a sea otter silent auction cocktail party at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. There will also be an online silent art auction running all week long.

Sea Otter Awareness Week is Sunday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 28. Events take place at the Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, Portland; Oregon Coast Aquarium, 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport; Yaquina Bay Yacht Club, 750 SE Bay Boulevard, Newport; Coos Bay Library, 525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay; and 7 Devils Brewery, 247 S. 2nd Street, Coos Bay.

