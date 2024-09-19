From Pregnancy at LCC to Gerrymandering in Letters

LCC Responds

As a college community dedicated to upholding the dignity of all students, Lane Community College wants to address Eugene Weekly’s Sept. 12 article — “Hello, Pregnant Stranger” — which references the institution’s Title IX practices for pregnant students and those with a pregnancy-related condition.

On August 1, 2024, the Department of Education enacted revisions to the Final Rule for Title IX of the 1972 Federal Civil Rights Act, which included additional protections for students who are pregnant or have a pregnancy-related condition. LCC’s compliance with federal law includes implementing practices that provide for these students to receive the Title IX coordinator’s contact information and information regarding campus support. Resources for these students include access to lactation spaces, academic accommodations, consideration for pregnancy-related absences and other adjustments to help safeguard equal access to education and encourage academic success. While these resources have existed at LCC for some time, the goal of the revision is to expand access to them for vulnerable student groups.

The article implied that LCC’s procedures may put student privacy at risk or allow employees to “opt-out” of complying with federal law. To clarify, LCC procedures are not an “opt-out” option, but rather a safeguard to ensure students receive the support and civil rights they are entitled to under the law.

LCC remains committed to creating an inclusive environment where every student can thrive. We invite those with questions to contact LCC’s Title IX Office to learn more about our efforts to support all students.

Stephanie Bulger, president

Lane Community College

Eugene

Keep Going, Val

Thanks for the in-depth story of a day in the life of hard working Rep. Val Hoyle (“What Do You Got?” EW, 9/12). Helping constituents seek solutions to their governmental situations and to difficult problems like homelessness is what we need from those who represent us. Being in the district and available to listen like Hoyle is doing is critical. She is working for all Americans on issues like affordable housing that sadly are local and national problems. Encouraging her work on building more affordable housing, battling hunger by expanding the SNAP program (formerly food stamps) in the next farm bill, are ways we can help her create a better America, locally and nationally.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

Decency for the Win

Pastor Dan Bryant’s well written column of (“Have You No Decency?” EW, 9/5) was spot on, with an appropriate history lesson thrown in. As I completed reading it, and then reading it again, the thought running through my head was, Dan, in Eugene, Oregon, you’re preaching to the choir. This letter needs to be sent to the Dallas Morning News, The Atlanta Constitution, The (Nashville) Tennessean and The Christian Science Monitor.

Please do this thing. It will change hearts.

Ben Brown

Eugene

We’re Better Than Gerrymandering

We can do better than gerrymandering. Measure 20-362, creates an expensive, unnecessary redistricting review that solely benefits two of the Lane County commissioners who are running for re-election.

What is gerrymandering? Because communities change, redistricting is critical to our democracy: maps must be redrawn to ensure that districts are equally populated, comply with laws such as the Voting Rights Act, and otherwise represent community populations. To gerrymander is to manipulate the mapped boundaries of voters to favor one party or class.

The independent Citizens Charter Review Committee recommended unanimously not to redistrict in 2025. If Lane County wants a new citizen redistricting committee, we should prepare for it, not three years after the last redistricting process, but one year before the next one in 2030. This proposal is untested, unneeded and would permanently change the current charter.

I personally have experienced gerrymandering by my own political party when one of the most talented and fair-minded up-and-coming public leaders was surgically manipulated out of his district. We have much to gain in terms of democratic process and self-respect by saying no to gerrymandering and the unnecessary Measure 20-362.

Sophia Bowie-McCoy

Eugene

EW, Need a Favor

When you interview Monique DeSpain, could you ask her if she supports the Republican nominee for the presidency. When she responds (as she will, I’m sure) that she supports Donald Trump, ask her on my behalf how she reconciles her support of him in light of the oath that both she and I took upon commissioning in the military about defending the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic?

Ought to rattle her a bit, I’d hope.

Also, kudos to Karen Meyers for her insightful letter on DeSpain in the Sept. 12 issue. I wasn’t aware of DeSpain’s involvement with a Kevin Mannix-founded outfit, but not at all surprised. DeSpain’s campaign seems to be centered on avoiding actual issues, proclaiming her “independence” and military background and attacking Val Hoyle.

Gary Frazier

Eugene

What is DeFazio Doing Today?

Not a big fan of Rep. Val Hoyle, and we’re stuck with her because she’s a Democrat running against someone without any experience in government whose views about women’s choices are inexcusable! Hoyle’s checkered past in government and her lack of representation with our community needs to be addressed. Wait, it’s time to get re-elected again! Miss ya, Pete DeFazio!

Patrick Pearson

Eugene

Repeat, ‘No’ on Measure 20-362

Per letters from Beverly Barr (“Just Vote ‘No,’” EW, 9/12 ), James Stauffer (“MAGA Tactics,” EW, 8/29) and others, I need to add my voice of outrage over the actions of three county commissioners for referring an unvetted redistricting proposal to the November ballot. This proposal will appear as Measure 20-362 to amend the County Charter. I urge all Lane County voters to say “No!”

This measure was strongly opposed by public testimony at the hearings in June and July. It is strongly opposed by the other two commissioners, Laurie Trieger and Heather Buch. This is a politically motivated attempt to permanently gerrymander the districts. Because Measure 20-362 would place district boundaries into the Charter, future population changes throughout the county would not be taken into account in future redistricting.

The three “conservative” commissioners want gerrymandered districts in the County Charter because the majority of the county residents oppose the move, and it is likely the only way they can maintain their positions as commissioners. This is not democracy. Democracy is one-person-one-vote!

I repeat, Please vote “No” on Measure 20-362!

Nora Morgan

Eugene

Don’t Ignore Protocols

Distrust of government at any level occurs when elected officials ignore established protocols and timelines for determining public policy.

Case in point is the recent manipulation by the three conservative Lane County commissioners to amend the County’s Home Rule Charter by significantly altering county voting district boundaries to ensure they remain in power for the foreseeable future. The amendment to change district boundaries is one submitted by a single individual and was not recommended by the county’s own Charter Review Committee or the Redistricting Committee. Furthermore, the Lane County Elections clerk has come out in opposition to the proposed changes because it would cause major disruption to Lane County’s electoral process. Lane County voters aren’t stupid. Vote no on the charter amendment.

Pat Reilly

Eugene