Slant — Slip Sliding 

• Voting is underway in Best of Eugene and wraps up Oct. 4 at noon. If you haven’t voted yet, time is of the voting essence at Vote.eugeneweekly.com. Consider it practice for November! This is a readers’ poll, so just like voting for president, if you’re gonna complain, then put some skin in the game! Shortly after the Best Of issue will be the Weekly’s “Staff Picks” issue, and those we choose. Know some fun Eugene person, place or thing we should highlight? Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Please welcome (again) Jody Rolnick! The former editor and publisher of the Cottage Grove Sentinel, and more recently Eugene Weekly’s community engagement director, has agreed to step into the role of our local publisher! Please welcome Jody to her new role at the Weekly — woman-owned, woman-run and your favorite local bleeding heart liberal rag! Thanks for all you do for us and your continued support of us and our red boxes all over Lane County — it takes a village, as we well know.

• “Who Will Be Oregon’s Next Attorney General?” That is the question for the Friday, Sept. 27 City Club of Eugene Program at noon at the WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Go hear from the candidates — Dan Rayfield (from whom we will never tire of hearing about the story of how he lost his job on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise) and Will Lathrop. Michael Dunne of KLCC will moderate, and it’s worth your time on a Friday to check up upcoming forums as the November election draws closer!

• Let’s go bikes! The city of Eugene will be creating a protected bikeway on Lincoln from 13th Avenue to 5th Avenue. Adding a protected bikeway à la High Street or 13th Avenue along anywhere benefits all bike commuters, keeping us safe from the ever malignant automobile. According to the city of Eugene’s website, the Lincoln Protected Bikeway Project will break ground in 2025. This is another step in filling out the city’s expanding bike network.

• Did you know that the University of Oregon has a model of its entire campus made of LEGOS on display in the Ford Alumni Center lobby? The Oregonian reports 2023 grad Stephen Mack made the display small enough to fit the 295-acre campus into the back of his Ford Fiesta hatchback. That and the meteor that blazed through the sky Monday Sept. 23 caught our eyes this week.

• Are there events in town you want folks to know about? We get 10,000 eyes a week online and another 60,000 or so in print, so add your soiree, show or talk to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar at EugeneWeekly.com, and you can shoot a note to Emma J Nelson, calendar editor extraordinaire at Cal@EugeneWeekly.com with questions.