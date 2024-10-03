A ‘Bittersweet’ Anniversary Party

The first cider keg from WildCraft Cider Works made its way to the Friendly Street Market in September 2014. WildCraft has since cycled more than four million pounds of fruit through its cider mill and turned it into a fermented product that has inspired many, even earning WildCraft the 2020 honor of “Top 40 under 40 Winemakers in the U.S.” from Wine Enthusiast magazine. As in previous years, WildCraft will end the harvest season with a party, the 10-year Anniversary and 10th Annual Harvest Party Oct. 5. Sadly, for Eugene it will be WildCraft’s final local party. “It’s bittersweet,” says Sean Kelly, founder and owner of WildCraft. Since the pandemic, Kelly notes that WildCraft has dealt with festivals not happening, lost accounts and other inventory factors as well as failed negotiations with the Lincoln Street building’s landlords to renovate the structure. “It becomes that all the factors add up,” Kelly says. WildCraft has been offered an opportunity at Yachats Brewing to continue offering its cider. Kelly hopes for a soft opening in late October. The Oct. 5 fest features comedy, music (including a tribute from Banter Waves to Dorian Crow, an important member of the WildCraft family who died suddenly this year) and a midnight hour DJ set from Tinta Turnter. There also is a native plant sale by Doak Creek Nursery to benefit Cascadia Wildlands as well as a food court, cider tastings, juice bar and more.

The WildCraft 10-year Anniversary and 10th Annual Harvest Party is 4 pm to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at WildCraft Cider Works, 232 Lincoln Street. FREE from 4 pm to 8 pm; 21-plus after 8 pm with admission $10 to $35, sliding scale.

